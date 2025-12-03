Browns raise alarms for Shedeur Sanders with new update potentially concerning his status as starting QB

When Shedeur Sanders was just solidifying his status as the starting quarterback, the Cleveland Browns delivered concerning news that puts the security of his job in doubt for the near future.

A few days ago, the Browns named Shedeur Sanders their QB1 after Dillon Gabriel entered concussion protocol. The rookie is 1-1 as a starter, and many fans see him as the future of the franchise.

Unfortunately for him, a new challenge has emerged. On Wednesday, the Browns confirmed that Deshaun Watson has been designated to return to practice, creating an unexpected competition for the former Colorado standout.

Is Deshaun Watson a real threat to Shedeur Sanders?

Deshaun Watson is attempting a comeback after tearing his Achilles for the second time. The veteran has not enjoyed strong recent seasons, dealing with multiple injuries and off-the-field issues that have limited his availability.

During Watson’s absence, the Browns have cycled through several quarterbacks, including two rookies this year. Now, with Shedeur Sanders in control of the offense, Watson’s return raises new questions about the rookie’s long-term grip on the job.

Cleveland has opened Watson’s 21-day practice window. If he is not activated during that period, he must remain on injured reserve for the rest of the season. This is where things get interesting.

The Browns are not expected to bench Shedeur Sanders in favor of Watson. However, the team is preparing to activate the veteran to add depth to the position, especially with Dillon Gabriel still holding the QB2 role and Watson likely becoming the third-string option.

According to reports, Cleveland has already decided to move on from Watson next year, with both Sanders and Gabriel being evaluated as potential long-term QB1 candidates. Nevertheless, Shedeur must avoid major mistakes or injuries, as any setback could open the door for Gabriel or even Watson to take over.

Will Deshaun Watson be released or traded?

As of now, Watson’s future remains uncertain. While the Browns seem committed to giving Sanders the remainder of the season to prove he can be their franchise quarterback, Watson still looms as a potential fallback option if things go wrong.

Releasing Watson would be financially painful, as his 2026 salary is fully guaranteed. He also carries a no-trade clause, which complicates any potential move and could force the Browns to keep him on the roster until his contract expires next season.

