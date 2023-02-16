The Golden State Warriors are not going through the best of times this season, and head coach Steve Kerr wants to see his players turn up their level soon.

Things were much easier for the Warriors a few months ago. Golden State didn't have a great start to the new season, but the 2022 NBA championship was still fresh in the memory. But Steve Kerr's team can no longer think about the past.

The Dubs are not even close to where they expected to be at this point of the year, sitting ninth in the Western Conference. Consistency has been their biggest problem this season, since they seem unable to string good results together.

But recently, they've been heavily criticized due to their defensive struggles. While Draymond Green called out his teammates, Kerr singled out Jordan Poole for not keeping focused the entire game.

Warriors news: Steve Kerr says Jordan Poole needs to stay focused during games

“He has a tendency, like a lot of players, to lose focus from time to time,” Steve Kerr said of Poole, via ClutchPoints. “But he’s getting better. When he’s really taking on the challenge when people are putting him in pick-and-roll, he’s strong, he’s athletic. He can do the job.

“Jordan is our starting point guard,” Kerr added. “He’s going to be guarding the ball quite a bit. I thought last night (against the Wizards) he let his guard down a little bit, picked it up in the second half and we made a run. His defense is always going to be crucial in determining who wins the game.”

This is more a wake-up call rather than a shot at Poole, who has a bright future in the league. As for the Warriors, they'll have a week to clear their heads before they return to action against the Lakers on Thursday, February 23.