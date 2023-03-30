Even though he wanted to be traded to the Phoenix Suns, Kevin Durant has recently explained there's no bad blood between him and the Brooklyn Nets.

In the blink of an eye, the Brooklyn Nets lost the two biggest stars on their team. With Kyrie Irving leaving for Dallas, Kevin Durant followed suit and packed his bags to play for the Phoenix Suns.

KD had requested a trade earlier in the season, but he eventually changed his mind and stayed with the team that gave him a lucrative contract only two years back. It didn't last long, as he was out just before the deadline.

At 34, Durant is once again trying to prove he can still win a championship without Stephen Curry and the Warriors. Though he's clearly happy to be next to a plethora of stars in Phoenix, KD said he didn't want to leave Brooklyn like that.

Kevin Durant on his trade from Brooklyn: 'I hated it had to go down like that'

“I want the best for that organization. I wanted the best for us every game. I hated it had to go down like that,” Durant said, via The Athletic. “... I was trying to prove that the Nets are a great organization, that they care about their players, want the best for their players. ...”

“I’m not here trying to prove that the Nets was wrong, I think they did amazing by me the whole time I was there, not just with the trade. Coming off the Achilles injury, get back into playing — they made sure they were there for me every step of the way. And I appreciate that for life. I feel like we’ll be tied as family members for life regardless of how it finished.”

Durant definitely looks grateful for his time in Brooklyn, and it's safe to say he would have liked a better ending. Unfortunately, nothing went to plan for the Nets and now KD is pursuing another ring in Phoenix.