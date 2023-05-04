The Golden State Warriors are still alive in the 2023 NBA playoffs, but not everyone seems to be happy with their current role with the team.

Following their NBA championship last year, the Golden State Warriors struggled to be consistent this season. The Dubs still managed to make the playoffs without going through the play-in, and even bounced back against the Kings to make the Conference semifinals.

The team deserves credit for turning up its game in the postseason, but it's safe to say they wouldn't be here without Stephen Curry. The two-time MVP has been playing with a chip on his shoulder so far, playing a key role in the Warriors' aspirations.

Steph's level is probably a relief for Steve Kerr, who doesn't seem to trust in too many guys to get the job done. Jonathan Kuminga, for instance, got little playing time in the playoffs, and he admitted being frustrated about it.

Jonathan Kuminga not happy with his playing time at Warriors in the playoffs

“It’s still tough to lock in every single time. It’s still tough to smile every single time,” Kuminga said, as quoted by the San Francisco Chronicle. “But knowing where I’ve come from, seeing how many things that I’ve actually been through that a lot of people don’t know that got me to this point… I feel like throughout my career, throughout my life, I’ve never been given anything.

"I’ve seen so many people just get handed stuff. That’s never happened to me. When I was in high school I was definitely the No. 1 player, but it never got handed to me, I had to prove my point. … You can’t stop the sun from shining, and at some point, the sun is going to come out. That’s what keeps me ready every day.”

One can understand his desire to play, but at the end of the day, the coach is the one who decides and the team has to accept it. Kuminga is still very young and his time will probably come at some point. In the meantime, the best he can do is to continue working hard and be there for his teammates, while also being prepared to step in at any moment.