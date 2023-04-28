The Lakers host the Grizzlies in Game 6 of the first round. Read here to check out what happens if Los Angeles lose to Memphis in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

The Lakers and the Grizzlies are living up to the expectations for thousands of fans in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Ja Morant's team arrived as the No.2 in the West, but LeBron James is trying to write another memorable chapter in his legendary career.

A lot has happened during the series. Ja Morant is playing with a severe hand injury, Dillon Brooks sparked a huge controversy talking about LeBron James and Anthony Davis seems to be back in vintage form.

Now, there's almost no margin of error for the Lakers if they want to stay alive in the playoffs of the NBA. Read here to find out what happens if Los Angeles lose Game 6 to the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round.

2023 NBA playoffs: What happens if the Lakers lose against the Grizzlies?

If the Lakers lose to the Grizzlies in Game 6 of the first round in the NBA playoffs, the series will go to a Game 7 scheduled for next Sunday at Memphis. That would be the final matchup in a best-of-seven format.

Nevertheless, if Los Angeles get a win at home in Game 6, they would advance to the conference semifinals. As the No.7 seed in the West, their next rival would be the Kings or the Warriors.

It's important to remember that the Lakers cannot have home-field advantage during the rest of the playoffs in the West as they're the worst seeded team alive. Regardless of the rival, Kings or Warriors, Los Angeles will receive three of seven games in the semifinals (if necessary).