In the 2023 NBA playoffs, the Kings host the Warriors in Game 7. Read here to check out what happens if Sacramento lose to Golden State in the first round.

The 2023 Playoffs in the NBA have been spectacular and it's just the beginning. In one of the best matchups in the Western Conference, the Golden State Warriors are in the middle of a tremendous battle with the surprising Sacramento Kings.

After six games in the series, the head-to-head between Stephen Curry and De'Aaron Fox is epic. Though Fox is playing with a fractured index finger on his left hand, the reigning champions cannot stop him. Of course, other names have also put on a show such as Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Malik Monk.

Now, the Warriors and the Kings have gone all the way into Game 7 in the NBA Playoffs. Read here to check out what happens if Sacramento lose to Golden State in the first round at home.

What happens if the Sacramento Kings lose against the Golden State Warriors?

A loss by the Kings against the Warriors means their season is over. Even after a remarkable 48-34 record, it won't be enough and they would be eliminated from the NBA playoffs.

As a result, Golden State would advance to the Western Conference semifinals setting up a blockbuster matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers. Just imagine that series with the Warriors facing LeBron James and Anthony Davis in a best-of-seven format.

In case the Warriors beat the Kings, Golden State would have home-field-advantage in the semifinals against the Lakers as it would be a duel between the No.3 and the No.7 seed. Four of seven games, if necessary, would be played at Chase Center.