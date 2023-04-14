The Minnesota Timberwolves welcome the Oklahoma City Thunder to Target Center tonight in the 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament. Check out here what happens if the hosts lose tonight.

NBA Playoffs: What happens if Timberwolves lose to Thunder in the Play-In tonight?

In a crucial game for their playoff aspirations, the Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight in the 2023 NBA Play-In tournament. The game will start at 9:30 PM (ET) at Target Center.

The TWolves could have avoided this game by beating the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, but instead they blew a double-digit lead before losing in overtime. With their chance of clinching the #7 seed gone, now they’ll have to try and clinch the last ticket to the playoffs.

It’s a miracle the Thunder made the postseason, but they’re seizing their opportunity. After taking down the New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City hopes to produce another shock on the road.

What happens if Minnesota Timberwolves lose to Oklahoma City Thunder tonight?

If Minnesota defeats Oklahoma City, it would clinch the #8 seed to book a place in the first round of the playoffs, where they’d meet the #1 seed in the Western Conference, Denver Nuggets.

However, if the Timberwolves lose tonight, they'd be eliminated from the playoffs. In that case, the Thunder would face Nikola Jokic and company. Needless to say, it would be a huge failure for the TWolves.