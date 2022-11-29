With the Miami Heat looking to make a big push for a title, some believe Pat Riley could look to acquire Kyrie Irving in a major trade with the Brooklyn Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets survived a rocky offseason. Kyrie Irving stayed, Kevin Durant backed down from his trade request, and Ben Simmons committed to his rehab. But things haven't gone all that well thus far.

There's always something going on with the Nets. On or off the court, narratives often prevail over basketball. That's why some still expect them to break their Big 3 at some point in the season.

Notably, the Miami Heat have emerged as a potential suitor for Irving, who's the likeliest trade candidate given his contract situation. With that in mind, Bleacher Report proposed a trade that would send Kyle Lowry and Max Strus to Brooklyn in return for Kyrie.

NBA Rumors: Miami Heat Could Swap Kyle Lowy For Kyrie Irving

"While Irving has returned to the Nets, history tells us it's only a matter of time before something else keeps him away from the team. Brooklyn would be wise to cut ties completely, seeing if teams like the Heat and Los Angeles Lakers are interested in the talented yet turbulent point guard.

Lowry, 36, is well past his prime but is at least a reliable floor general, suiting up in all 18 contests while averaging 14.3 points and 6.1 assists. Strus has worked his way into becoming a solid starter, giving the Heat 15.3 points per game and shooting 35.3 percent from three.

Both would likely be starters in Brooklyn, giving Kevin Durant some added playmaking and shooting around him."

This would be a win-win scenario for both parties, as the Heat aren't good enough to compete at the highest level as if stands right now. The Nets, on the other hand, don't trust Kyrie after a long history of leaving them hanging. So, what are you waiting for, Pat? pick up the phone and get it done.