The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly considering to sign a free agent veteran who won an NBA championship with LeBron James in the past.

There's not much left in the 2022-23 NBA regular season but the Lakers are still alive in the playoff push. Even with LeBron James on the sidelines, Darvin Ham's men have managed to stay in the battle for a play-in spot.

The upcoming games will be crucial for Los Angeles, who will have to continue finding ways to win without The King on the court. But the good news is they still have an open spot in their roster.

Of course, it wouldn't make sense to leave that place empty with so much at stake this season. That's why the Purple and Gold are reportedly considering to sign a veteran free agent who won a ring with James in the past.

Report: Lakers could sign Tristan Thompson

According to NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Los Angeles Lakers are working out centers Tristan Thompson and Tony Bradley, who are both available in the open market.

It's been a long time since Thompson made headlines for his work on the court, but his addition would certainly be interesting given his connection to James. Before he started to bounce around the league, Thompson was a pivotal member of the Cavaliers team that won the title in 2016.

With Mo Bamba ruled out for several weeks, the Lakers may need to add a center. Only time will tell whether their turnaround late in the season sees them make the playoffs.