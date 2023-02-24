The Golden State Warriors still have an open roster spot, and there's no shortage of potential candidates to help Steve Kerr's team go the distance.

The Golden State Warriors should be better than .500 by now. They're the reigning NBA champions and have one of the most impactful cores in the league, but Steph Curry's injury has been a tough pill to swallow.

The Dubs' home/road splits have been atrocious for most of the season. They already brought Gary Payton II back to try and help with their defense, but he's expected to miss at least four more weeks with a core injury.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be shocked to see them dig deep into the buyout market to try and round up their roster. The Warriors still have one open roster spot, and no shortage of potential candidates.

NBA Rumors: 3 Buyout Candidates For The Golden State Warriors

3. Elfrid Payton

Elfrid Payton never lived up to his potential as a lottery pick. But he's played meaningful minutes in this league, and he could be a steady contributor for any contending team's second unit.

Payton is a solid backcourt defender and an outstanding rebounder for his position. The Warriors have enough shooting around him, and they were interested in Patrick Beverley, so he definitely fits the mold.

2. Stanley Johnson

On that same note, Steve Kerr's coaching staff could target someone who could help them get more stops in the wings. Considering that, we shouldn't rule Stanley Johnson out as a potential candidate.

Like Payton, Johnson never tapped into his potential, but he's far from a scrub. While not much of an offensive factor, he has the length, lateral quickness, and physical tools to be a solid defensive contributor.

1. John Wall

Stephen Curry has struggled to stay healthy throughout the season, and that's where John Wall could come in handy. He's no longer the All-Star point guard he once was, but he's still got some left in the tank.

Even when Curry returns, Wall could be a solid catalyst for their second unit, leading the way alongside Jordan Poole in Kerr's full-motion offense. It's the ultimate low-risk/high-reward pickup for them.