Dwight Howard didn't get any interest from NBA teams in the offseason, but that might as well change with the playoffs just around the corner.

It's been a while since Dwight Howard was considered a superstar in the National Basketball Association. Despite being a future first-ballot Hall of Famer, he couldn't even get a deal for this season.

The former Defensive Player of the Year had to settle for a role in the Taiwanese league, where he's excelled from day one, unsurprisingly. But he hasn't given up on his NBA career, and he'd go back to the States in the blink of an eye.

An NBA comeback seems quite unlikely for Howard at this point, and he's not exactly a fan favorite. However, the playoffs are just around the corner, and several teams could use a physical presence in the restricted area.

NBA Rumors: 3 Teams That Should Sign Dwight Howard

3. Washington Wizards

Dwight Howard's first stint with the Washington Wizards wasn't exactly successful. But they need to bring in more experience if they intend to make a late-season push at a spot in the playoffs.

Daniel Gafford is a solid defender, but he's often out of position when it comes to grabbing rebounds. And with Kristaps Porzingis missing time often, Howard would be a nice insurance policy.

2. Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors decided to just give up and pulled the plug on James Wiseman, sending him to the Detroit Pistons. And while that was the right move, it left a need for a backup big man.

Kevon Looney has earned every single minute of playing time he could get, but injuries happen. Howard could give them some solid 12 or 15 minutes as a dominant presence on both ends of the glass.

1. Dallas Mavericks

And last but not least, we find a team that could be desperate enough to make a run at Dwight Howard at this point in his career. The Dallas Mavericks cannot box out to save their lives, so it's worth the risk.

The Mavs are a very bad defensive team since losing Doriann Finey-Smith, and Christian Wood has never been much of a rim protector. So, even if he's no longer a DPOY-caliber player, Howard would be an upgrade there.