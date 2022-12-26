The Los Angeles Lakers will visit the Orland Magic at the Amway Center for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. Here, find out how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions and odds.

The Orlando Magic have surprised with four wins over the last five games. Even so, the team managed by Jamahl Mosley won over the Boston Celtics, probably the best team in the NBA right now, in back-to-back games. Had it not been for the loss to the Atlanta Hawks, the Magic could be better positioned at the Eastern Conference standings.

On the other side, the Los Angeles Lakers are in the middle of another crisis after Anthony Davis' injury. In fact, the team managed by Darvin Ham won just once in the last five matchups. Seems like isn't not enough when LeBron James makes 33 points per game in the last five matchups.

Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by States in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Despite the last two seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers haven't been good overall, the team managed by Darvin Ham didn't lose against the Orlando Magic in their two matchups. As this is the first time in the current season these two sides will play against each other, the result could be different.

In fact, in the last time these two sides played against each other at the Amway Center in Orlando, Anthony Davis didn't play as well, LeBron James pulled up 29 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists for the Lakers. While for the Magic, Jalen Suggs pulled up 22 points. In fact, Suggs has been reported to be one of the Lakers' trade targets.

How to watch or live stream free Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers in the US

This 2022-2023 NBA Regular-Season matchup between the Orlando Magic and the Los Angeles Lakers will be played on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. It be available to watch on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) as well as NBA League Pass, Spectrum SN, and Bally FL in the US.

Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have set their predictions for this NBA Game. According to BetMGM, the favorites to win this game are the Orlando Magic with -190 odds to win at the Amway Center, while the Los Angeles Lakers have +155 odds to win on the road. The Over/Under Line is set to 235.5 points with -110 odds for this Tuesday night's game of the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season.