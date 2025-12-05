Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw live in the USA

Don’t miss a single detail of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw.If you’re in the USA, here youcan find full broadcast details, time, and streaming options to watch the draw live. Here’s everything you need to know.

Soccer fans are already circling 2026 on the calendar, with anticipation for the next FIFA World Cup building well before the new year arrives. The defending champions, led by Lionel Messi, headline a field stacked with global heavyweights including Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, Germany, Spain, and Kylian Mbappe’s France.

The expanded 48-team format brings fresh storylines as newcomers like Uzbekistan and Jordan join the stage alongside returning nations such as Scotland and Erling Haaland’s Norway. Make sure you catch the draw for this landmark edition of the World Cup.

When will the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw take place?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw will take place this Friday, December 5. The event is scheduled for 12:00 PM (ET).

FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw in the USA

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo. Other options are FOX, Telemundo, Peacock.