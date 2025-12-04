Trending topics:
NCAA FB

Billy Napier appears to have a Sun Belt job locked in for 2026 following his Florida exit

Billy Napier did not remain unemployed for long. After his departure from Florida following a recent poor season, he reportedly has a job nearly secured with a Sun Belt team.

By Richard Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Head Coach Billy Napier of the Florida Gators.
© James Gilbert/Getty Images Head Coach Billy Napier of the Florida Gators.

Billy Napier is no longer with Florida after failing to finish the year and losing his job early. However, as life moves on, he is now reportedly taking a new job with James Madison of the Sun Belt conference, with a report indicating a deal is nearly finalized.

Advertisement

“SOURCES: Billy Napier will be the next head coach at James Madison. A five-year deal is being finalized with an announcement coming after Friday’s Sun Belt championship game,” wrote Chris Vanini of The Athletic on X.

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Hughes raises alarms with blunt message to Pettersson, Canucks amid uncertain future
NHL

Hughes raises alarms with blunt message to Pettersson, Canucks amid uncertain future

Miami Dolphins have reportedly made up their minds about Mike McDaniel
NFL

Miami Dolphins have reportedly made up their minds about Mike McDaniel

Andy Murray reveals his feelings about the results of working with Novak Djokovic: ‘I was disappointed’
Tennis

Andy Murray reveals his feelings about the results of working with Novak Djokovic: ‘I was disappointed’

What happens if Lions lose against Cowboys?
NFL

What happens if Lions lose against Cowboys?

Better Collective Logo