Billy Napier appears to have a Sun Belt job locked in for 2026 following his Florida exit

Billy Napier is no longer with Florida after failing to finish the year and losing his job early. However, as life moves on, he is now reportedly taking a new job with James Madison of the Sun Belt conference, with a report indicating a deal is nearly finalized.
“SOURCES: Billy Napier will be the next head coach at James Madison. A five-year deal is being finalized with an announcement coming after Friday’s Sun Belt championship game,” wrote Chris Vanini of The Athletic on X.
Developing story…
Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience in the field. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, he has focused on covering American sports, with a particular emphasis on the NFL and College Football. Raised in Venezuela, a country passionate about baseball, Richard also dedicates significant attention to MLB coverage each season. His deep connection with and love for American sports shine through his writing, where he frequently showcases his passion for numbers and statistics, enhancing the depth and insightfulness of his articles.