When could CeeDee Lamb return to play for the Cowboys after his Week 14 concussion?

CeeDee Lamb suffered a concussion that left him momentarily motionless on the field during the Dallas Cowboys‘ Week 14 game against the Lions, an alarming sight. He could not continue playing and will have to wait several days to clear the NFL’s mandated concussion protocol before returning.

The concussion protocol requires a minimum of 10 days, it’s the legally required time, according to the NFL, and that is what it could take for him to suit up again with the Cowboys. This timeline suggests he will miss at least one game while recovering.

There is at least some ‘good news’ regarding Lamb’s health. In a report by Nick Harris after the Detroit game: “Caught Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb coming out of the locker room after he exited with a concussion in the second half. Asked if he was good, he gave me a head nod.”

Fans anxious for Lamb’s return

The desire for Lamb’s return is high, not only because he has contributed the second-most receiving yards for the Cowboys this season, totaling 865 yards, but also because he is a highly valuable player for fantasy football fans, who consistently rely on him to generate points.

“The good news is that the Dallas Cowboys had an early game this week playing Thursday Night Football. Hopefully CeeDee Lamb has enough time to clear concussion protocol and get back for most people’s 1st week of Fantasy Football Playoffs,” commented Joshua Cho on X.

Who could replace Lamb?

In the event Lamb is sidelined, the Cowboys have a few options on the depth chart. KaVontae Turpin is one, having contributed a total of 286 yards and one touchdown on 21 receptions this season. The other option to help fill the void is Jonathan Mingo, who had one target but failed to complete the reception in the most recent game against the Lions.

