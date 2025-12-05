Dak Prescott issues strong message as Cowboys’ playoff hopes take a hit

The Dallas Cowboys walked out of Detroit with a stinging 44–30 loss and a new 6–6–1 record, ending the momentum they had built during a three-game winning streak that dated back to Week 11. Dak Prescott, who threw for 376 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions, made it clear the locker room wasn’t taking this one lightly.

Before the game, Prescott believed Dallas was poised for another strong performance in Detroit similar to his 2019 explosion of 444 yards. But by halftime, the Cowboys were down 20–9 and struggling on both sides of the ball while the Lions controlled nearly every phase.

Dallas made a push in the second half, scoring 21 points in an effort to close the gap, but Detroit answered with 24 of its own to stay firmly in command. After the loss, Prescott said, “The guys are p—- off right now… I think you’re gonna get a team that’s p—-. I hope it p—- people off the right way and we use it as fuel.”

Looking ahead to critical home games

Despite the setback, the Cowboys are not eliminated from the playoff race and currently sit 10th in the NFC standings, still ahead of the Falcons, Vikings, and Commanders. But the margin for error is shrinking quickly as December heats up.

Prescott’s message wasn’t one of surrender but of urgency, emphasizing that this team is far from “deflated.” His hope is that their frustration becomes the spark they need to correct mistakes and recapture the energy they carried through their recent win streak.

The Cowboys return home for a pivotal stretch, hosting the Vikings in Week 15 and the Chargers in Week 16. With the season tightening and playoff positions shifting weekly, Dallas will need immediate improvement to prove Prescott’s words weren’t just emotion, but a turning point.

