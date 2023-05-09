The Boston Celtics are close to being eliminated from the 2023 NBA Playoffs after they held a lead over the Philadelphia 76ers now they are down in the series. Check here the video.

Boston Celtics fans are upset but there is still hope that they can force the series into an unlikely Game 7 and win at home their ticket to the Conference Finals.

So far the Celtics are down in the series 2-3 but they had the advantage over the 76ers after winning two of the first three games.

Game 6 will be on the road for the Boston Celtics, they must travel to Philadelphia to try to tie the series, they won the third game against the 76ers on the road.

Boston Celtics fans clearing out before Game 5 ended

The video is sad and painful, the fans did not want to see how the Celtics did not take advantage of playing at home to take the series lead but they were a disaster. The TD Garden was full with 19,156 fans.

Tatum scored 36 points, as well as 10 rebounds and 5 assists but that was not enough to win, the Celtics only won one quarter, the fourth quarter by 31-27.