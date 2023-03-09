The Dallas Mavericks' season is on the line regarding Luka Doncic and his injury. Read here to find out when he'll be back.

The Dallas Mavericks are one of the favorites to reachs the NBA Finals. Nevertheless, it's going to be an uphill battle considering how crowded is the Western Conference. The Denver Nuggets with Nikola Jokic, the surprising Sacramento Kings, Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns, the Golden State Warriors, possibly the Lakers or the Memphis Grizllies pending on Ja Morant's situation.

That's why, in a blockbuster trade, Dallas acquired Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets to form an amazing tandem with Luka Doncic. Mark Cuban's message was loud and clear. We are in win-now mode.

The problem for the Dallas Mavericks is that an injury suffered by Luka Doncic might derail their NBA championship hopes. Read here to find out more details about the medical diagnosis.

How long will Luka Doncic be out with the Dallas Mavericks?

There seems to be daylight for the Dallas Mavericks. According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, an MRI on the left thigh of Luka Doncic confirmed that there is no major muscular damage and he could return to the starting lineup in the next few days.

After a loss against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night, Luka Doncic ignited the alarms for thousands of Mavericks' fans by saying: "It's not good. I could barely run." With the playoffs so close, Dallas started to imagine the worst possible scenarios.

The Dallas Mavericks just have 15 games remaining on their regular season schedule and that's why the initial diagnosis of multiple weeks threatened Doncic's presence toward the playoffs which are scheduled to start on April 15th. Their next game is on Saturday at Memphis.

Though there's a sight of relief for the Dallas Mavericks if Luka Doncic returns, the problem is that they only have a 2.5-game advantage over the 11th seed, Oklahoma City Thunder. In such a tight race for the play-in tournament in the Western Conference, each game without their star is crucial for the Mavs.