Ja Morant is in big trouble with the NBA after a very controversial incident during an Instagram Live. Read here to check out his suspension.

The Memphis Grizzlies are one of the favorites to win the West. Currently, thanks to a 38-24 record, they are on second place in the conference just behind the Denver Nuggets. It's gonna be an incredible race to reach the NBA Finals considering other impressive rosters such as the Phoenix Suns, the Dallas Mavericks or the Golden State Warriors.

Individually, Ja Morant is having another superb year. The All-Star player is averaging more than 27 points per game. After last season's disappointment, when they were eliminated by the Warriors in the Western Conference semifinals, Morant promised vindication and he's getting it.

However, Ja Morant could be in big trouble after a very controversial incident during an Instagram Live in his official account. Read here to check out the details of a suspension by the NBA to the Memphis Grizzlies star.

Ja Morant faces NBA suspension after Instagram Live incident

The Memphis Grizzlies officially announced that Ja Morant has been suspended two games by the team. Early Saturday morning, Morant started an Instagram Live transmission while being at a nightclub. The problem for the player of the Memphis Grizzlies was that he displayed a gun and Morant was even smiling while doing it.

Ja Morant began with his Instagram Live exactly at 5:19 AM. A few hours before, the Memphis Grizzlies lost 113-97 against the Denver Nuggets in what many saw as a preview of a possible Western Conference finals. Morant appeared singing and showing a gun in front of the camera to his followers. "The Memphis Grizzlies announced today that Ja Morant will be away from the team for at least the next two games".

NBA spokesman Mike Bass confirmed that the league is also reviewing the incident and a bigger suspension could be coming. "We are aware of a social media post involving Ja Morant and are investigating".

The Memphis Grizzlies start a very tough stretch in their calendar and Ja Morant will be out for at least their first two matchups: Clippers, Lakers, Warriors and consecutive games against the Dallas Mavericks.