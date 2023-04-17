Even though they couldn't get the job done in Game 1, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors know this isn't the time to panic yet.

The Golden State Warriors did an outstanding job of messing with Domantas Sabonis' rhythm. They almost took Game 1 from the Sacramento Kings, but De'Aaron Fox wasn't going to be denied at home.

Both teams proved that this series is going to be a bit of a coin toss. Anything can happen, and the reigning NBA champions are going to have a tough time getting past this up-and-coming team.

However, regardless of how well the Kings performed, Stephen Curry is still confident in his team's ability to bounce back and get the job done in Game 2 and the remainder of this playoff series.

Steph Curry Still Likes The Warriors' Chances Vs. Sacramento

“That’s what we live for,” Curry said. “We thrive in these situations. It’s so different than the regular season because you’re playing the same team, and that little bit of an advantage mentally, seeing the game making those adjustments, it matters. It brings the best out of us. And there’s a lot of confidence about what that looks like for us to try to, again, just win Game 2 and get back in the series and take it from there.”

“For the most part, I liked the way that we played,” Curry added. “And if we can do that again — just with that level of execution, shore up some of our defensive kind of rotations and looks to try to slow those guys down. I know we can shoot the ball better and rebound the ball better. So if we can do those things, I like where we’re at; we’ve got to win one in this building at least, so, why not Game 2?”

The Warriors have been tested way too many times already, and they've got the championship DNA running through their veins. But they better not be overconfident come Game 2, as this Kings team isn't going down without a fight.