Just when they were playing their best basketball of the season, the Los Angeles Lakers got the worst news possible. LeBron James will be out for an undisclosed period of time with an injured right foot.

James was playing at an MVP level and ass the focal point of the team's offense. They've struggled vastly without him, and they don't have a lot of room for error with just 20 games left in the regular season.

The Lakers need to bring their A-Game if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive without their best player for the next few weeks, and these guys could be their biggest factors going forward.

NBA News: 3 Lakers Players That Must Step Up Now

3. Anthony Davis

Let's start with the obvious here. Anthony Davis needs to be the guy and their offensive focal point. He cannot hide anymore; he was supposed to lead this team even with LeBron around, and that hasn't happened.

There's no doubt that Davis is one of the best players in the league. His impact on both ends of the floor is nearly unmatched when he's healthy, but his character has also been an issue as of late.

2. D'Angelo Russell

With James out of the picture, D'Angelo Russell will need to fulfill that prophecy and become the star combo guard the Lakers thought he'd be when he first entered the league. He needs to be way more aggressive.

Russell was an All-Star in Brooklyn, and he's proven that he can score in bunches when he gets into a rhythm. He cannot settle anymore and will need to take a step forward as one of their primary bucket-getters.

1. Jarred Vanderbilt

And last but not least, the Lakers' playoff hopes might as well hang on Jarred Vanderbilt's shoulders. He's not a star by any means, but he's been the most impactful player for the Lakers — outside of LeBron — since joining the team.

Vanderbilt can play and defend multiple positions. His length, lateral quickness, and athleticism make him a nightmare on switches. He's also an efficient shooter from all three levels, so he could be the ultimate X-Factor for this team going forward.