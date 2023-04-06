The Golden State Warriors are about to enter the most anticipated moment of the year, but the team reportedly has one big concern ahead of the playoffs.

The Warriors have not performed as last year this season, and they may have to take part in the play-in tournament. However, what matters is that the Dubs got enough victories to secure a place in the postseason.

Because, regardless of how they performed throughout the regular season, the truth is that the playoffs are a completely different story. Especially when we talk about a team that has Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson.

That's why no one wants to face Golden State, even if their record wasn't great. However, the front office reportedly does have a major concern in regard to their roster ahead of the NBA playoffs.

Warriors fear lacking chemistry on the bench ahead of playoffs

(Via Heavy.com)

“That has been a problem for them all season, really, and they’re worried about it,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “The players are worried about it, the coaches are worried about it, the front office was. That was why they went and got (Gary) Payton (at the trade deadline).

They have talent on the bench when you have (Donte) DiVincenzo and Jordan Poole, (Jonathan) Kuminga and JaMychal Green, plus Payton. But what they don’t have is chemistry and they don’t have their roles set up. That was so important last year, they had Otto Porter and (Nejmanja) Bjelica, and they had Poole and Payton. They knew what they’d get with each of those guys and they could throw out Moses Moody or Kuminga if they needed. Now you have guys and you just don’t know what they’re going to give you. That is what they are worried about most there.”

Well, it's fair to have this concern given how things went this season. But as we said before, their big three has often proven to be enough to succeed. It won't be easy this time, but in the playoffs, anything can happen.