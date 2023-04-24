Boston Celtics will receive Atlanta Hawks for the Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Boston Celtics will play against Atlanta Hawks in what will be the Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics online free in the US on Fubo]

After a furious start by the Boston Celtics, who won in both cases by 13 points, the Atlanta Hawks knew they had to react or resign themselves to being eliminated in this first round. It looked like the Georgia team could turn the tide after winning Game 3.

That would make things 2-1, and a new victory at home would put the series 2-2. However, again the Celtics gave a blow of authority and won 129-121, which gives them the chance to close the series in this Game 5. For the Hawks it will be victory or elimination.

When will Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics at the TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts will take place this Tuesday, April 25 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial). Other options: TNT.

