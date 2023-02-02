Boston Celtics will meet with Phoenix Suns on Friday at TD Garden in Boston in the regular 2022-2023 NBA Season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this NBA game in the US. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.
This will be their 135th regular-season game. The Boston Celtics are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 75 direct duels to this day, while the Phoenix Suns have celebrated a triumph in 59 matches so far.
Their last meeting took place on December 7, 2022, and it ended in a 125-98 win for the Celtics away. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again in the 2022-2023 NBA season.
Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns: Date
The 2022-23 NBA regular season game between Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns will be played on Friday, February 3, 2023, at at TD Garden in Boston.
Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns: Time by State in the US
ET: 7:30 PM
CT: 6:30 PM
MT: 5:30 PM
PT: 4:30 PM
TV Channel in the US to watch Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns in NBA 2022-23
The match to be played between Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns in the regular NBA 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Arizona, NBC Sports Boston.