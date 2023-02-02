Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns face each other on Friday at TD Garden for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Watch Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns online free in the US on Thursday: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Boston Celtics will meet with Phoenix Suns on Friday at TD Garden in Boston in the regular 2022-2023 NBA Season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this NBA game in the US. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

This will be their 135th regular-season game. The Boston Celtics are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 75 direct duels to this day, while the Phoenix Suns have celebrated a triumph in 59 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on December 7, 2022, and it ended in a 125-98 win for the Celtics away. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again in the 2022-2023 NBA season.

Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns: Date

The 2022-23 NBA regular season game between Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns will be played on Friday, February 3, 2023, at at TD Garden in Boston.

Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns in NBA 2022-23

The match to be played between Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns in the regular NBA 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Arizona, NBC Sports Boston.