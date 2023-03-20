Brooklyn Nets will receive Cleveland Cavaliers for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Cleveland Cavaliers will visit Brooklyn Nets in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

An interesting duel between teams in Playoff positions will take place when these two rivals face each other. On the one hand will be the Brooklyn Nets, who despite the departure of two of their most important players such as Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, have been able to remain among the top 6 in the East.

However, they are closely followed by the Miami Heat and they need to continue winning if they want to keep their place. They will not have it easy as they will play against the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are in fourth place with a 45-28 record. Although they are a bit far from the top 3 for the remaining games, they do not want to lose positions, so they must win.

When will Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York will take place this Tuesday, March 21 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets can be watched in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBA TV.

