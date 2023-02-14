Detroit Pistons will visit Boston Celtics for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

The eastern leaders Boston Celtics will receive Detroit Pistons in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. This will be a game between two of the best teams of the season. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The Eastern Conference will have a duel between the two extremes of the standings. The last and the first will face each other in a duel where it is not difficult to guess who will be the favorites. On the one hand we have the Detroit Pistons, who with a record of 15-43 have decided that this is a tanking season.

Their rivals will be the Boston Celtics who, needless to say, are the favorites to win this game. They have the best record in the conference and in the entire league. The Massachusetts franchise needs victories to prevent the second-place Milwaukee Bucks from snatching their first place.

When will Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics will be played at the TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts this Wednesday, February 15 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBCS-BOS.

