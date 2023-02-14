For the 2022/23 NBA regular season, Brooklyn Nets will receive Miami Heat. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Miami Heat will visit Brooklyn Nets in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. This will be a game between two of the best teams of the season. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets online free on FuboTV]

The local Brooklyn Nets are still in the fight for the Playoff positions, although the future of the franchise is a real unknown. After the departure of its two main stars, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, it is difficult to know if this team will be able to fight at the top or look for more modest goals.

Those who will surely continue fighting for the Playoff positions are their rivals in this game. The Miami Heat continue in 6th place, with the same number of victories as the Knicks, but with one loss less. Although if they win, they would match the Nets in number of victories and that is why they will do everything possible to win.

When will Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets will be played at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York this Wednesday, February 15 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: YES.

