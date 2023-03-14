Golden State Warriors will face Los Angeles Clippers for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Golden State Warriors will play against Los Angeles Clippers in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers online free on FuboTV]

Interesting duel will take place in the Western Conference when the rivals who are fighting to stay with the last two places of direct qualification to the Playoffs in the West face each other. Both teams are closely followed by several, so a defeat could mean losing such precious places.

On the one hand there will be the Golden State Warriors, who at the moment are fifth after a bad start to the season and an improvement in their statistics in recent weeks. On the other, the Los Angeles Clippers, who have been somewhat irregular but have 3 victories in a row and want to reach their fourth.

When will Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California will take place this Wednesday, March 15 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers can be watched in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN.

