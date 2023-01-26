Indiana Pacers will meet with Milwaukee Bucks at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis in the regular 2022-2023 NBA Season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this NBA game in the US. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.
This will be their 204th regular-season game. The Milwaukee Bucks are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 112 direct duels to this day, while the Indiana Pacers have celebrated a triumph in 91 matches so far.
Their last meeting took place on January 16, 2023, and it ended in a 132-119 win for the Bucks at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again in the 2022-2023 NBA season.
Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Date
The 2022-23 NBA regular season game between Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks will be played on Friday, January 27, 2023, at at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by State in the US
ET: 7:00 PM
CT: 6:00 PM
MT: 5:00 PM
PT: 4:00 PM
TV Channel in the US to watch Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks in NBA 2022-23
The match to be played between Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks in the regular NBA 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Midwest.