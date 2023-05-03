Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors face each other again on Thursday at Chase Center for Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Conference Semifinals. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for Game 2

Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors will clash again at Chase Center in San Francisco in Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Western Conference Semifinals. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this NBA Playoffs game in the US.

[Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors online free in the US on Fubo]

This will be their 37th playoff game. The Los Angeles Lakers are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 25 direct duels to this day, while the Golden State Warriors have celebrated a triumph in 11 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on May 2, 2023, and it ended in a 117-112 win for the Los Angeles Lakers away in Game 1 as they now lead 1-0. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again for Game 2.

When will Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors be played?

The 2023 NBA Western Conference Semifinals Game 2 between Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors will be played on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors

The second match to be played between Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA 2023 Playoffs, will be broadcast on Fubo (Free 7-day Trial) and DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial) in the United States. Other options include ESPN, ESPN 3.