Los Angeles Lakers will visit Golden State Warriors in what will be the Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Conference semifinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The Los Angeles Lakers are undoubtedly the perfect example of a team that goes from minor to major in a season. The bad start that LeBron James's team had in the regular season made many think that a new failure was coming, just as it happened in 2021/2022 where they could not even reach the Play-in.

Then not only did they reach the Playoffs, but they are only 1 game away from eliminating the Golden State Warriors, the last champions and favorites to win the title this season. The 3-1 forces Stephen Curry's team to win 3 games in a row or else they will be eliminated.

When will Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center, San Francisco, California will take place this Wednesday, May 10 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors can be watched in the United States on DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial). Other options: TNT.

