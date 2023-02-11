Memphis Grizzlies will face Boston Celtics for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free.

Memphis Grizzlies will play against Boston Celtics in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

On a day with little NBA action, the best basketball league in the world presents us with an intense duel between two of the best teams in the regular season. On the one hand there will be the Memphis Grizzlies, second in the Western Conference, who are looking for leadership, although at the moment they are a bit far from the leaders Denver Nuggets.

Their rivals will be the team with the best record in the entire NBA. The Boston Celtics currently have a record of 40-16 and are closely followed by the Milwaukee Bucks, who are 39-17. A loss could allow Wisconsin teams to match them, and the Celtics don't want to allow that.

When will Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics will be played at the TD Garden Boston, Massachusetts this Sunday, February 12 at 2:00 PM (ET).

Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ABC.

