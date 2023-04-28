Los Angeles Lakers will host Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on game 6. This first round of the 2022-2023 NBA Playoffs has the home team leading 3-2. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

The first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs will have another potential closing match on game 6. Los Angeles Lakers will try to end the series currently 3-2 on their favor when they receive Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena. Read along to know more about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream it for free.

[Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers online free in the US on Fubo]

Los Angeles Lakers are having a great series so far. Despite they lost on game 5 in Memphis, they have been showing a very consistent version compared to the regular season. The team lead by LeBron James will need another outstanding showing from him to advance to the next round.

Memphis Grizzlies began the series as the favorites being the third seeded team in the Western Conference, although they have not been playing up to their potential. The good news for them is that they showed an encouraging reaction to avoid elimination. Winning 116-99 the last matchup should be enough boost to get a victory on the road.

When will Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers be played?

Los Angeles Lakers will face Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs this Friday, April 28. The game will be played at Crypto.com Arena.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers in the US

The game 6 between Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. ESPN is the other option.