New York Knicks will face Miami Heat for the Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Conference semifinal. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

New York Knicks and Miami Heat will face each other in what will be the Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Conference semifinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Miami Heat vs New York Knicks online free in the US on DirecTV Stream]

It is Game 2 of a series that promises to be of enormous interest since it is played by two teams that were underdogs in the first round. On the New York Knicks side, they eliminated the Cleveland Cavaliers, which was surprising, although not too much since it is well known that the series between the 5th and 4th are very even.

The big surprise was the elimination of the Milwaukee Bucks, the leaders of the East in the hands of the Miami Heat, the last ones who qualified for the Playoffs. The Florida team easily won their first round series, as well as Game 1 of these conference semifinals. The Knicks need to react and not let the serie go to Miami 2-0 in favor of the Heat.

When will Miami Heat vs New York Knicks be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Miami Heat and New York Knicks at the Madison Square Gardens, New York City will take place this Tuesday, May 2 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Miami Heat vs New York Knicks: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Miami Heat vs New York Knicks

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between Miami Heat and New York Knicks can be watched in the United States on DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial). Other options: TNT.

