Phoenix Suns will receive Minnesota Timberwolves in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The Western Conference is so interesting that each game becomes vitally important, especially now that the end of the regular season is so close. It is that there are several teams separated by very few wins apart from each other, so each game won or lost makes a big difference in the standings.

The Phoenix Suns are currently qualifying for the Playoffs. With a 40-35 record, they are in 4th place in the Conference and of course they want to keep their spot. The Timberwolves are coming off a four-game winning streak, thanks to which they are now in 6th place and for the moment are the last qualified, although they know that a loss could change that.

When will Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona will take place this Wednesday, March 29 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN.

