Boston Celtics will play against Philadelphia 76ers in what will be the Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Conference semifinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It is the first game of a semifinal that promises to be truly intense. On the one hand there will be one of the candidates for the title and last runners-up in the NBA, Boston Celtics, who this season seek to improve what was done last season. They had a tough series against the Atlanta Hawks, which they won 4-2.

But now even more difficult rivals are coming, since they must face the Philadelphia 76ers, who now with the elimination of the Milwaukee Bucks, become the second favorites to be conference champions and play the final. But for this they must beat the tough Celtics.

When will Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics at the TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts will take place this Monday, May 1 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics can be watched in the United States on DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial). Other options: TNT.

