Golden State Warriors will receive Sacramento Kings in what will be the Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The Sacramento Kings started this series in the best way, with a 126-123 victory warning the Golden State Warriors that, although the favoritism is on the part of the San Francisco franchise, they are in a position to surprise the last champions.

The second game was also favorable to the Kings, who led the series to San Francisco 2-0 in their favor. There was a reaction from the Warriors, who won Game 3 by 114-97. Now they will look to win again to make the series 2-2 before returning to Sacramento, where the Kings proved to be very strong.

When will Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center, San Francisco, California will take place this Sunday, April 23 at 3:30 PM (ET).

Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other option: ABC.

