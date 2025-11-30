Are Dalton Kincaid and Josh Palmer playing today for Bills vs Steelers in Week 13 of 2025 NFL season?

The Buffalo Bills need reassurement on their wide receiver corp, as they are in need of a top-tier weapon. When facing the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13, the question is if wideout Josh Palmer and tight end Dalton Kincaid will play?

Per Maddy Glab of the Bills’ website, Palmer is questionable to play due to an ankle injury. It remains to be seen if he will or will not suit up for the team, but he managed to have a limited session on Friday’s practice.

Also questionable to play is tight end Dalton Kincaid, who is dealing with a hamstring injury. Still, the Bills have to find the way to help out quarterback Josh Allen.

Palmer is not elite, but at least another WRs are part of the plan

After missing the last two games as a healthy scratch, it’s expected that second-year WR Keon Coleman will once again suit up. Also, newly-arrived Brandin Cooks will play as well. Whether they both play a key role or not on the game vs. Steelers remain to be seen, but at least Josh Allen will have some new weapons for the game.

The fact of the matter is that they are not top-tier talents, nor can they replace what Dalton Kincaid can do as tight end. However, Josh Allen can’t keep playing Superman without any help.

The Bills have plenty to fix before the playoffs

As of now, the Bills are the seventh seed in the AFC, holding on for dear life to that last playoff berth. Even if they lose this game, they still have a 71% of chances to go to the NFL Playoffs.

Hence, looking at this scenario they do need to fix a lot of things to be a contender. First and foremost, they need to establish a solid first option for Josh Allen. Then, they have to fix that deficient rushing defense, and lastly, they have to be better in situational football.