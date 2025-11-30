Why is Max Brosmer and not JJ McCarthy playing today for Vikings vs Seahawks in NFL Week 13?

Max Brosmer will be the starting quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings in the road game against the Seattle Seahawks. This game could be heavy for the Vikings, especially since J.J. McCarthy, who was the hope for breaking their current losing streak, remains unavailable in concussion protocol.

Kevin O’Connell had announced about two days before the Vikings vs Seahawks game that McCarthy was still in the protocol and would not be cleared until receiving approval, making it obvious that Brosmer would have to take his place.

“McCarthy and O’Connell were facing mounting criticism for the offense’s struggles, which seemed to crescendo on Sunday with the unit posting just 4 yards in the second half of a 23-6 loss to the rival Green Bay Packers,” wrote Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz for USA Today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

O’Connell sees promise in Brosmer

It is worth recalling O’Connell’s words about Brosmer earlier in 2025, when he said he saw something special in the young rookie during training camps: “We’re already seeing a lot of things that we really identified in Max to bring him into a quarterbacks room that we’re really excited about, and I think he had a great first day.”

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

So far this NFL season, Brosmer has attempted a total of eight passes, completing five of them, for 42 passing yards across three games where he has had the opportunity to help the Vikings in what has been a rough season for them.

Advertisement

see also JJ McCarthy’s net worth: How much money does the Minnesota Vikings QB have?

When could J.J. McCarthy return?

There is still no date for the return of J.J. McCarthy, who has been somewhat affected by injuries this season. He injured his ankle in Week 2, and since then, the offensive production has not been the same with him. We will have to await the official report to know when he will be cleared from the concussion protocol.