Joel Embiid injury update: 76ers star provides concerning and uncertain status on his knee

The Philadelphia 76ers are having a strong NBA season despite the absence of several key players, largely because rising star Tyrese Maxey continues to deliver at an elite level. But on Sunday night against the Atlanta Hawks, the group welcomed back its franchise centerpiece, Joel Embiid, who returned to action after missing time with a knee issue.

Following the game, Embiid addressed reporters with updates on his knee and his overall health after his first appearance back on the court. “It’s all okay. We’re good to go. Glad we got out there to play basketball,” he said.

When asked specifically about the challenges he faced during his recovery over the past week, Embiid added, “Obviously, I had a few core sessions. Sometimes it responds well, sometimes it doesn’t. If you feel like you’ve got a chance to play, you play… If it doesn’t respond the way you want it to, they make that decision.”

Although the 76ers came away with a 142–134 loss, dropping them to 10–9 on the season, having Embiid back in the rotation was a key positive. The group continues to look forward to what a fully healthy combination of Maxey, freshman shooting guard V.J. Edgecombe, and Embiid could eventually produce.

How Embiid deals with injuries

Embiid also received a follow-up question about how he manages the early-season injury setbacks. “Like I said, it’s going to happen. So you can put your head down and wonder about it,” he said. “Or you can keep working harder to get back out there as close as possible. What can you do? All you can do is keep doing the right things, focusing on the right things, and just go from there.”

After missing nine straight games due to knee soreness, Embiid looked understandably tentative. He finished with 18 points, four rebounds, and two assists—numbers that may reflect some expected rust. Still, the 76ers hope to keep their star healthy long enough to regain full rhythm and dominance.

Embiid’s words on Maxey

Despite the defeat, guard Tyrese Maxey delivered one of the best performances of the season. He exploded for 44 points, including a clutch buzzer-beater to force overtime, showcasing the elite form he has carried into the 2025–26 campaign. After the game, Embiid was asked to reflect on Maxey’s performance.

“He’s having a great season, MVP-like season, should be proud of him and what he has been able to accomplish,” Embiid said. “Obviously, carrying the load, he’s doing a fantastic job.” Maxey has rapidly emerged as one of the best young guards in the NBA, validating the confidence the 76ers have placed in him.

