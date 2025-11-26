Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers are in a very dangerous downward spiral that could leave them out of the playoffs. After a promising start to the season with a 4-1 record, the team has lost four of its last six games.

As a direct consequence, without even facing them yet in 2025, the Ravens have already taken the AFC North lead from the Steelers. Baltimore was on the ropes with a 1-5 record and, in the blink of an eye, now controls the division.

Now, the debate about possibly being Super Bowl contenders is over in Pittsburgh. Once again, the winds of another mediocre finish at 9-8 are blowing, along with the tiring mantra of non-losing seasons that still don’t translate into playoff wins.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who is suspended with Steelers?

Daniel Ekuale of the Pittsburgh Steelers has been suspended five games by the NFL for violating the league’s Performance-Enhancing Substances Policy. The defensive tackle was already on Injured Reserve due to a season-ending ACL injury, which occurred in the game against the Packers in Week 8.

What’s Steelers next game?

The next game for the Pittsburgh Steelers will be next Sunday as part of Week 13 of the NFL against the Buffalo Bills. It has already been confirmed that Derrick Harmon and Broderick Jones are out due to injury.

Advertisement