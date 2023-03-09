Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers face each other on Friday at Crypto.com Arena for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers will clash on Friday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles in the regular 2022-2023 NBA Season.

This will be their 53rd regular-season game. The Los Angeles Lakers are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in exactly 30 direct duels to this day, while the Toronto Raptors have celebrated a triumph in 22 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on December 7, 2022, and it ended in a 113-126 win for the Raptors at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again in the 2022-2023 NBA season.

When will Toronto Raptors vs Los Angeles Lakers be played?

The 2022-23 NBA regular season game between Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers will be played on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Toronto Raptors vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch Toronto Raptors vs Los Angeles Lakers

The match to be played between Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers in the regular NBA 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. Other options include NBA TV, Spectrum SportsNet.