Fourth game in a row at the Chase Center for the Golden State Warriors, but unfortunately Stephen Curry won't be available to play the matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Golden State Warriors could be heading towards a huge booster after a slow start of the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. In the middle of an eight-game schedule at the Chase Center, the team managed by Steve Kerr will have to play without one of their stars Stephen Curry, once again.

The 2022 NBA Champions hold a record 18 wins and 18 losses, and sit at the 10th place of the Western Conference standings. As Steve Kerr said awhile ago, he wanted to get that .500 percentage to evaluate once again his team, but with many injured players, as well as unconsistent lineups, the Warriors won't be evaluated correctly.

In fact, even Klay Thompson had to sit out last game against the Utah Jazz, and the criticized young core of this Warriors finally stepped up. and won the game. With Jordan Poole as the head of this second unit, the rest of the squad responded correctly, but still it will be a matter of consistency in the next games to prove it.

Is Stephen Curry playing for the Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers?

This will be the eighth straight game that Stephen Curry sits out for the Golden State Warriors. In fact, the Dubs released an statement on December 24th, which indicated the four-time NBA Champion wil be re-evaluated in two weeks. He almost done with the first week of rehab.

Before he suffered a subluxation of his left shoulder against the Indiana Pacers, Curry just missed three games in the current season, the Warriors lost all them. Currently, the Dubs hold a record of 4 wins and 3 losses without one side of the Splash Brothers.

The team managed by Steve Kerr is in the middle of an eight-game schedule at the Chase Center in San Francisco. So far, the Warriors have been unbeaten with five games left in the upcoming week. After that week, Curry could be cleared out to comeback.