Ajay Mitchell’s breakout performance fuels OKC’s series victory against Lakers

The Oklahoma City Thunder have punched their ticket to the Western Conference Finals after dispatching the Los Angeles Lakers, led by a massive performance from Ajay Mitchell, who provided the ultimate spark off the bench.

While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren are the household names driving the Oklahoma City Thunder‘s postseason push, few expected Ajay Mitchell to emerge as a primary X-factor against the Los Angeles Lakers. The rookie has quickly transformed from a rotational piece into a cornerstone of OKC’s playoff rotation.

Mitchell’s meteoric rise is underscored by his shift in usage; during the regular season, he appeared in 56 games but earned just 16 starts while averaging 25.8 minutes. However, the postseason has been a different story, with Mitchell cracking the starting lineup in six of eight games and letting his elite playmaking do the talking.

Averaging 22.5 points, 6.0 assists, and 1.8 steals on an efficient 56.3% shooting during the Western Conference Semifinals, Mitchell was a driving force in OKC’s series win. His standout play helped send the Lakers packing and fueled further speculation regarding LeBron James’ potential retirement this offseason.

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This leap in production marks a massive year-over-year improvement for Mitchell, who spent much of last season buried on the bench with only one start in 36 appearances. Now, as the Western Conference Finals loom, he has cemented himself as a vital weapon for head coach Mark Daigneault.

Ajay Mitchell just put Marcus Smart in the dirt 😭 pic.twitter.com/IqQceaCXRC — Hater Report (@HaterReport) May 12, 2026

Mitchell’s breakout campaign by the numbers

Beyond his heroics against Los Angeles, Mitchell’s consistent statistical growth forced Daigneault’s hand, making him an undeniable choice for the starting five during high-stakes playoff matchups.

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Here is a look at Mitchell’s evolution from the regular season to the postseason:

Regular season stats: Games Played: 57 Minutes Per Game: 25.8 Points Per Game: 13.6 Assists Per Game: 3.6 Rebounds Per Game: 3.3 Steals Per Game: 1.1 Field Goal Percentage: 48.5% Free Throw Percentage: 87.0%

Playoff Stats: Games Played: 8 Minutes Per Game: 29.8 Points Per Game: 18.8 Assists Per Game: 4.9 Rebounds Per Game: 4.0 Steals Per Game: 1.4 Field Goal %: 47.2% Free Throw %: 91.2%



As the Thunder await their next opponent in their quest to become back-to-back Western Conference champions, they clearly have a rising star in Mitchell. Paired with Gilgeous-Alexander and Holmgren, Mitchell rounds out a formidable young core that appears ready to dominate the league for years to come.