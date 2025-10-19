Trending topics:
Amen Thompson’s surprising two-word reaction to Kevin Durant’s contract extension with the Houston Rockets

Kevin Durant recently inked his contract extension with the Houston Rockets, prompting a succinct two-word reaction from Amen Thompson.

By Santiago Tovar

Kevin Durant #7 and Amen Thompson #1 of the Houston Rockets pose for a photo.
© Kenneth Richmond/Getty ImagesKevin Durant #7 and Amen Thompson #1 of the Houston Rockets pose for a photo.

Amen Thompson stands out as a key young talent in the Houston Rockets lineup, poised to assist Kevin Durant in achieving his primary objectives this season. Together with Alperen Sengun, this trio is anticipated to deliver stellar performances in the upcoming NBA season, which kicks off this week.

Following Durant’s contract extension, there has been a flurry of discussion regarding the implications of this decision for the Rockets. Notably, Thompson expressed his astonishment at Durant’s commitment to securing the team’s future in this manner.

Thompson responded to Durant’s sacrifice—leaving $30 million on the table to benefit the organization and finalize his deal—with a succinct remark to the media: “Generous guy.”

Durant’s decision is certainly creating a stir within the franchise and among the fan base, both of which agree that his selfless act is an excellent way to galvanize support and enthusiasm as the regular season commences this week.

Thompson reflects on teaming up with Durant

As Thompson prepares to make his debut with the Rockets this NBA season, he shared his thoughts on joining forces with his new teammate, highlighting the camaraderie and dynamics experienced with Durant and the rest of the squad thus far.

“He’s a fantastic teammate. Incredibly funny, very approachable, and always encouraging,” Thompson remarked about KD, as they gear up for the season opener against the reigning champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

With Thompson, Durant, and Sengun on the roster, the Rockets’ fan base harbors high expectations for the team’s upcoming endeavors. The organization aims to reclaim its place at the pinnacle of the league, reminiscent of the glorious days with Hakeem Olajuwon at the helm.

