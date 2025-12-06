Patrick Mahomes receives blunt message from Kevin Durant after Chiefs’ tough 2025 season

It’s clear that the Kansas City Chiefs’ campaign in the NFL has been far from satisfactory, to the point where their playoff spot is far from guaranteed. Patrick Mahomes is not having his best season, and Kevin Durant has taken notice of this particular situation.

Over the past few weeks, there have been many questions regarding the quarterback’s performance, even alongside his teammates, who currently hold a 6-6 record and are trailing in the AFC West.

In a recent dialogue with Kay Adams on her Up & Adams Show, Durant made it clear that despite a sluggish season, he recognizes the QB’s talent, which is why Mahomes remains one of the greatest of all time.

“(Mahomes) could miss the playoffs for the rest of his career, I wouldn’t give a damn… He’s still an all-time great,” the 2-time NBA champion and current Houston Rockets star firmly stated.

Mahomes’ numbers this season

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has posted solid, yet somewhat criticized, statistics this season, recording 3,238 yards and 22 touchdowns against 7 interceptions, resulting in a 73.2 QBR.

Despite the high yardage and respectable touchdown total, the seven interceptions are a primary source of criticism, signaling an uncharacteristic increase in turnovers and inconsistent decision-making that has led to several unexpected losses and mounting questions about the overall efficiency of the Chiefs’ offense.

Do the Chiefs have a shot at the playoffs?

Ahead of Week 14 in the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs sit in third place in their division, behind the Broncos and Chargers. Another stumble this weekend could seriously jeopardize their chances of securing a Wild Card spot.

According to the NFL’s official site, the Chiefs could see their playoff chances drop to just 11% if they lose their next game against the Texans. However, a win would boost those odds significantly to 49%.

