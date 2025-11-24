Why is Kevin Durant not playing today, November 24, for Rockets vs Suns?

The Houston Rockets face the Phoenix Suns in an NBA regular season matchup that promises high-level basketball. The game carried extra intrigue with the potential reunion of Kevin Durant against his former team, the Suns. However, questions arise: why isn’t Durant playing?

The Houston Rockets will be without superstar forward Kevin Durant for their next two games. According to Shams Charania, Durant is dealing with a family matter, which will keep him out at least until the Rockets’ game against the Utah Jazz on Sunday, Nov. 30.

Durant played two and a half seasons for the Suns, averaging 26.8 points in 145 regular-season games between 2023 and 2025. He was traded to the Rockets in the offseason as part of a seven-team deal that sent Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green, and the No. 10 overall pick to the Suns.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Durant out of the lineup, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson, and other Rockets players will take on larger roles in the offense. Houston currently holds a 10-4 record this season and sits fourth in the Western Conference.

Kevin Durant #7 of the Houston Rockets looks to pass.

Advertisement

Durant’s impact on Houston

Durant’s arrival in Houston has been immediately noticeable. He’s averaging 24.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists, helping fuel the Rockets’ 10-4 start. Since Durant joined, Houston has built the NBA’s top-ranked offense and is considered one of the biggest threats to win the Western Conference alongside the Denver Nuggets and reigning champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Advertisement

see also Are Anthony Davis, Tyler Herro, and Andrew Wiggins playing today, Nov. 24, for Mavericks vs Heat?

Durant is also expected to miss Wednesday’s game against another former team, the Golden State Warriors, while tending to his family matter. A matchup between Stephen Curry and Durant would have been a highlight, but fans may have to wait, potentially until a playoff rematch between the Warriors and Rockets.

Advertisement

Even in his 18th NBA season, Durant remains one of the most dynamic and productive players in the league. Rockets fans will eagerly anticipate his return, especially with a roster full of talented players who can complement Durant’s style and maximize his impact on the court.