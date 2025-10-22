Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander firmly addresses unseen incident of Rockets’ Kevin Durant

The Houston Rockets stumbled in the opening game of the 2025-26 NBA season, marking the debut of Kevin Durant in their colors. They faced a formidable challenge against the Oklahoma City Thunder, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the charge as the Thunder looked poised to defend their title this season.

Following the game, an intriguing incident was highlighted by Gilgeous-Alexander involving Durant. At the conclusion of the first overtime, Durant attempted to call a timeout, but the officials did not acknowledge it. “None of the three game officials saw Kevin signal that timeout. That’s why it wasn’t granted before the expiration of time,” explained crew chief Zach Zarba to the NBA.

“Kevin definitely called timeout about three times, both verbally and with hand signals. I think the refs just missed it,” stated the Thunder‘s star, asserting that he clearly saw Durant doing everything possible to communicate the timeout request.

Gilgeous-Alexander further commented that he viewed it as a simple human error rather than a deliberate oversight. “That’s life. You make mistakes in life. They didn’t do it on purpose,” the Thunder star acknowledged.

Durant reflects on being booed by Thunder fans

As one of the most prominent figures in OKCr’s history, Durant addressed the moment he was booed by Thunder fans, providing insight into his relationship with the city and its supporters.

“It’s part of the culture here in OKC to boo me when my name is announced, but I believe it’s all love beyond that,” Durant told the media. “Whether I’m on the court, at the hotel, or simply walking around town, I always feel an overwhelming sense of love and respect. People constantly express their appreciation for my time here, and I share that sentiment.”

Durant analyzes his performance

Reflecting on the overtime loss to the Rockets, Durant discussed his defensive challenges during the game and how it influenced the outcome of a matchup they had the chance to bounce back.

“I believe those two plays were crucial in our loss. I need to perform better and maintain my composure,” Durant commented. “Opportunities to make stops and secure the game don’t come often, and I have to capitalize on them.”

