Jordan Poole's rise to stardom has made him the second-best scoring option for the Golden State Warriors. So, should they move on from Klay Thompson? Some think so.

It's been a helluva ride for The Splash Brothers.Klay Thompson has spent his entire career next to Stephen Curry, they've reached the NBA Finals five times, and have won three NBA championships. All things considered, they're one of the greatest duos of all time.

But everything eventually comes to an end and this legendary pairing may not be the exception to that rule. Thompson spent two years on the shelf with an injury, and there's a new sharpshooter in town.

Jordan Poole continues to establish himself as one of the most explosive and prolific scorers in the league. That's why, as much as it may hurt, the Warriors should look to trade Klay Thompson, according to Kendrick Perkins.

Kendrick Perkins Says Warriors Should Trade Klay Thompson

"Hell, yeah! Yes, they should [trade Thompson]. (...) If I'm the Golden State Warriors and I'm looking at a young star on the rise in Jordan Poole and I'm looking at Klay Thompson," Perkins said. "This is no knock on Klay Thompson. But at some point, you're gonna have to let Jordan Poole be the best he can be right now. But at some point, you've got to move forward and start to build. ... At some point, every good thing has to come to an end."

“When you’re a player and you’re coming off an injury and your team has had success in the season before you got back, you’ve got to come in and not try to step on toes,” Perkins added. “That’s why Steve Kerr couldn’t yank Jordan Poole or yank the minutes, take the ball out of his hand.”

Considering how the Warriors have handled themsleves all this time, it's unlikely that they'll look to trade Thompson. If anything, they could try and convince him to come off the bench, and he's the kind of player who's mature enough to embrace that role.

Then again, do you want to pay that much money for a Sixth Man, as great as Thompson is? He's missed a step in the defensive end but he's still one of the greatest shooters of all time, let alone the fact that he's a cornerstone of their dynasty.

Win or lose in the playoffs, the Warriors will have to make some tough decisions going forward. But if Poole's ascent continues, it'll be more difficult to get him off the court as the days go by.