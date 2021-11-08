Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala doesn't want to read too much into the team's hot start of the season and gave the fans a harsh reality check.

Even though some people around the NBA claimed that they were done, the Golden State Warriors have been the best team in the league this season. They're currently sitting at an 8-1 record, beating the Utah Jazz and Philadelphia 76ers for the best record.

The Warriors have played elite defense. They're sharing the ball, their depth is showing up, and Jordan Poole has broken out as the sidekick Stephen Curry had been missing since Klay Thompson went down with injury.

Nonetheless, the team is far from satisfied and doesn't want to read too much into their hot start of the season. At least, that's what former Finals MVP Andre Iguodala said when asked about how good they really were.

Andre Iguodala Doesn't Want To Read Too Much Into The Warriors' Great Start Of The Season

"We're OK. We're a work-in-progress," Iguodala told the media. "We've had a more favorable schedule, so I don't think you look too much into it. We're doing what we're supposed to do. That says a lot. There's a lot of talent in this league and you've seen some pretty interesting comebacks. I think there was a big one tonight, the Milwaukee-New York game. There is something to taking care of the games you're supposed to take care of."

"So we've got to finish off the home stretch and continue to have the right mindset in terms of not looking at our record but looking at how we're playing and how we're improving through each game," he concluded.

The Dubs have beaten the Lakers and Clippers (both struggling with injuries), Kings, Thunder (x2), Hornets, Pelicans, and Rockets and lost their only game of the season against the Grizzlies, so maybe Andre has a valid point.

Even so, the Warriors have played some beautiful basketball and an 8-1 start to the season is always encouraging regardless of the strength of schedule, especially for seeding purposes later in the year.